The Los Angeles Police Department has captured the suspect in the murder of Nipsey Hussle, fans are attending memorials around the country but none of that will resolve the hurt felt across the country, especially that of Lauren London.

The love of the late rapper has shared her first words since the untimely incident, “I am completely lost” accompanied by multiple images.

I am completely lost

I’ve lost my best friend

My sanctuary

My protector

My soul….

I’m lost without you

We are lost without you babe

I have no words

The two have dated since 2013 and have one child together. Earlier this year, the couple stunned social media with a GQ photo shoot and cover story displaying their love.