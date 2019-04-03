The Daily Mail reports that a key detail to the accusations made in the Leaving Neverland documentary is false.

James Safechuck alleged that he was sexually abused by Michael Jackson in a room in the Neverland train station between 1988-1992, however, the train station didn’t exist until a year after Safechuck claims the abuse ended.

Mike Smallcombe noted that the dates of the alleged abuse doesn’t correlate with construction of the train station. However, an account that reportedly belongs to helmsman Dan Reed claims that this piece of information proves that the abuse went on longer than stated in the docu-series.

Yeah there seems to be no doubt about the station date. The date they have wrong is the end of the abuse,” the account responded to Smallcombe posting photos of the train station construction permits below.

Yeah there seems to be no doubt about the station date. The date they have wrong is the end of the abuse. — Dan Reed (@danreed1000) March 31, 2019

But of course Jackson biographer, Smallcombe, let the careless director have it.

“Suddenly the end of Safechuck’s abuse was when he was 16/17 rather than 14,” he wrote. “It’s a three year discrepancy. Just hold your hands up, don’t change the story. This is what happens when you don’t investigate properly.”

So @danreed1000 is now saying because the story has been debunked, suddenly the end of Safechuck’s abuse was when he was 16/17 rather than 14. It’s a three year discrepancy. Just hold your hands up, don’t change the story. This is what happens when you don’t investigate properly. https://t.co/EydUEztVJJ — Mike Smallcombe (@mikesmallcombe1) March 31, 2019

Leaving Neverland has caused many people and organizations to “cancel” the King of Pop. If more proof surfaces that the accusers were in fact lying about the abuse, that will mean bad news for all involved, including Oprah Winfrey.