Meek Mill and the entire Reform Alliance partnered with Pennsylvania lawmakers to introduce a new bill that’s aimed to fix the probation and parole system.

The Philly rapper alongside REFORM Alliance co-chairs Van Jones and Michael Rubin, as well as state representatives Jordan Harris and Sheryl Delozier, held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to reveal the good news.

“This proposed bill is the first step in changing the criminal justice system and it’s only right that we start in my home state,” Meek said. “I’ve lost too much time away from my son, my family, my friends and fans in Philly because of outdated probation laws, so I want to make sure people don’t have go through what I did.”

The proposed bill intends to help people on probation or parole get out of a vicious cycle by reducing probationary periods, establishing incentives for good behavior, and minimizing restrictions for technical probation violations, which is basically what landed Meek behind bars in 2017 and served as a catalyst for his activism.

In other words, people on probation will not get sent back to jail for smoking weed, associating with convicted criminals, or traveling outside of their jurisdiction unless proven they were trying to escape supervision.

“With this proposed legislation, we want to put people on probation and parole in positions to succeed—not to wind up back in prison and perpetuate an ongoing cycle,” Jones, the CEO of REFORM Alliance, said. “I appreciate the work and time that Representatives Harris and Delozier have devoted to collaborating with the REFORM Alliance to address this bipartisan issue. This is just beginning, and there’s more work to be done.”

“For far too long probation has been the quicksand of the criminal justice system. As hard as you try to pull yourself out, it keeps pulling you back in.” – @RepHarris #ReformPA #FightDifferent — REFORM ALLIANCE (@REFORM) April 2, 2019

“We will get this done because not only is this the smart thing to do, it’s the right thing to do.” – @RepHarris #ReformPA #FightDifferent — REFORM ALLIANCE (@REFORM) April 2, 2019

“We need to improve what we have. Not continue what’s not working.” – Rep. Sheryl Delozier #ReformPA #FightDifferent — REFORM ALLIANCE (@REFORM) April 2, 2019