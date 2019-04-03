As the global entertainment community continues to mourn the tragic loss of the beloved Nipsey Hussle, Nielsen Music reports that the late rapper’s sales have surged 2,776 percent in the U.S.

The day of Nip’s untimely passing on Sunday, March 31st 15,000 units of the slain rapper’s work was moved. In comparison to the 1,000 copies the day before.

The Victory Lap rapper accumulate about 13,000 single downloads on Sunday, and about 2,000 downloads of his album. His latest Hit-Boy and Roddy Rich-assisted single, “Racks in the Middle” moved about 3,000 units.

Thankfully Nipsey Hussle owns his masters so the surge will be beneficial to his family.

The news of the surge in sales comes right when the suspected killer, Eric Holder, was taken into police custody.