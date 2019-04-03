Showtime has announced its acquisition of Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story which chronicles the life of one of the NBA’s most controversial figures. The documentary was directed by Johnny Sweet and written by journalist Tom Friend, Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story is produced by Bleacher Report.

“Whether you know him as Ron Artest or Metta World Peace, he is one of the most intriguing personalities in sports,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports & Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “From Ron’s challenging upbringing in Queensbridge among some of the biggest burgeoning names in hip-hop through his transformation to Metta World Peace, Metta has been best known for his fierce competitiveness and unwavering loyalty. QUIET STORM depicts Metta’s unique backstory and his intriguing evolution with honesty and candor. We are proud to add the Ron Artest story to the growing slate of compelling, relevant and contemporary SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films.”

Winner of Best Documentary at the 2019 Santa Barbara Film Festival, Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story shines a spotlight on the polarizing athlete who was at times feared and often misunderstood both on and off the basketball court. The film includes intimate interviews from the man now known as Metta World Peace, his former teammates and rivals, his loved ones and family. The story arcs from a childhood marked by violence and drugs in the notorious Queensbridge projects in New York City during the crack wars of the 1980s, through a contentious stint at St. John’s University and, finally, to a dramatic and remarkable career in the NBA. Metta World Peace gives captivating insight into his life at its most troubling moments as well as its greatest.

The documentary features candid interviews with NBA stars and former teammates Kobe Bryant, Lamar Odom, Elton Brand, Jermaine O’Neal, and Bill Walton. Also psychologist Dr. Santhi Pariasamy, who played an integral role in the anger management and mental health therapy that helped the former Ron Artest transition to Metta World Peace.

Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month, Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story premieres Friday, May 31, 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.