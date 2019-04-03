Spotify announced the return of RapCaviar Pantheon and the 2019 inductees include Cardi B, Jaden Smith, Juice WRLD and Gunna. After dominating the streaming service with millions of streams collectively, the artists have been immortalized into life-size sculptures in the Brooklyn Museum for their impact on Hip Hop and pop culture.

Jaden Smith and Juice WRLD attended the ceremony with Metro Boomin’ on the 1s and 2s, among other high-profile industry heads including, Fat Joe and Pusha T. Spotify’s Hip-Hop curator and Head of RapCaviar, Carl Chery spoke briefly to salute the honorees and lead the crowd in a moving moment of silence in honor of the untimely passing of Nipsey Hussle.

RapCaviar is an undeniable force to be reckoned with in Hip Hop culture and pays homage to the biggest breakthrough artists of the year. The unique structures in the Spotify activation will be on display to the public from April 3-7. Check out pictures from the exclusive unveiling below: