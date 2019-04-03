Before leading his Oklahoma City Thunder into a home battle against the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook arrived wearing a blue “Crenshaw” shirt from Nipsey Hussle’s marathon collection. At the conclusion of a historic game where Westbrook became the first player to have a 20-20-20 game since Wilt Chamberlain, he dedicated the performance to his late friend.

Westbrook scored 20 points, 21 assists, and 20 rebounds and yelled to the crowd “That’s for Nipsey!” after getting the 20th rebound.

The last couple minutes of the game were considerably exciting for a game that had been long decided. With the game in hand, Coach Billy Donovan was emptying the bench, however, Westbrook waived off his substitution to remain in the game.

The Thunder point guard would collect the final rebound off a Lakers miss to complete his dedication.

“That’s for my bro, 20+20+20 they know what that means,” Westbrook revealed in the post-game interview as a nod to his fallen brother.

You can catch the postgame interview below.

Historic night for Russell Westbrook.

20 points // 20 rebounds // 21 assists pic.twitter.com/T3tVWiOIvK — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 3, 2019



