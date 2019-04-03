If Supreme had to be summed up by a signature piece, it would without a doubt be their classic line of T-shirts. Thankfully, a new set will soon be released by the trusted streetwear imprint now that we’re officially in the swing of spring.

This offering is the latest to come out of Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection, giving us nine T-shirts that incorporate a few familiar works of art. Fans of the melting clocks in Salvador Dalí’s 1931 painting “The Persistence of Memory” will find some good stuff here, as well as Marvel fans of the popular Ghost Rider series since there’s a tee for that too. Of course, most fans will gravitate towards the “WHO THE F*CK IS SUPREME” tee (seen above) created by graphic artist Andy Howell. Now is definitely the perfect time to stock up on some new ‘Preme gear, so don’t sleep when it comes to copping these as they drop in, well, less than 24 hours.

The Supreme Spring 2019 T-Shirt collection arrives online and through the Manhattan, Brooklyn, LA, London, and Paris flagship stores tomorrow (April 4), followed by a Japan drop on Saturday (April 6). Take a look at the full range below:



