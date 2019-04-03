It has been reported that the home of Bay Area rapper Mally Mall was raided by SWAT officials today on suspicion of human trafficking and exotic pet violations, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Police surrounded the home of the Love And Hip Hop star early today before serving a search warrant of the rapper’s premises.

The department claims to have seized a rare Cotton-Top Tamarin monkey from the Brazilian-Egyptian emcee. Mally, whose real name is Jamal Rashid, posted a video of the monkey last January when he was hanging out with Rae Sremmurd and Swae Lee.

Also, there have been allegations that the Bay Area rapper was involved in an escort service business in Nevada. There were allegations against Rashid similar to this in the past, with the FBI raiding his Las Vegas home as a part of a human trafficking investigation back in 2014.