An Atlanta teen is dead after being shot for accidentally knocking on the wrong apartment door at The Retreat Apartment Complex in Atlanta.

WSBTV reports, Omarion Banks, 19 caught a Lyft home and was dropped off near the wrong breezeway. Banks and his girlfriend were new tenants to the complex so Banks wasn’t familiar with the area. He walked upstairs to where he thought he lived but it was the wrong door so, he began to leave. That is when Darryl Bynes, 32 grabbed a gun and went to the balcony to confront Banks and shot him.

Banks girlfriend, Zsakeria Mathis who was on Facetime with him as this during the time of his murder tells a similar story.

Mathis said she sent a Lyft to pick up Banks.

“He got in the Lyft and 12:26 am, that’s when he called me and said, “open the door.” “That was the last conversation we had.”

Mathis said that she grew concerned when she didn’t hear anyone knocking on the door so she stepped outside.

“I just heard faint voices and a gunshot, and then I hear him yell.”

Mathis said when she got to Banks he was crying and he was bleeding out.

“ I turned him over, he was moaning and groaning and he had tears in his eyes and he was just bleeding.”

Police say Bynes told police he shot Banks in self-defense but he shot the teen as he was trying to get away, however, another witness tells a different story.

“I see him running around the corner and all you hear him saying is “I am sorry. It was the wrong door,” That’s when Bynes replied, “You ain’t come to the wrong door” and shot him a third time. “I saw him drop to the ground.”

Bynes has been charged with murder and is being held at the Fulton County Jail.