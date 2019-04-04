While snakeskin print isn’t rare in the least bit when it comes styling kicks — Nike’s Air Foamposite One “Snakeskin” drops in a little over a week — none have done reptilian vibes justice quite like the classic Air Jordan 11 Low. Thankfully, the model is making a return to shelves very soon.

The shoe opts for a crisp white upper this time around to balance against the blue & black snakeskin scales on the mudguard. Also getting decked out in white is the Phylon midsole, which adds a grid-style texture to the mix, and the design is completed with a translucent rubber outsole. The blue makes an appearance on the herringbone portions of the bottom sole, meanwhile black takes over the inner sole with a white Jumpman logo to add a stark silhouette contrast. Overall, this is one drop that’ll always shake up the game and keep us slithering back for more.

Pick up the Air Jordan 11 Low “Navy Snakeskin” when it hits select Jordan Brand retailers and online on April 19 for $185 USD. More pics below: