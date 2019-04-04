BAPE is going full speed ahead with its latest collaboration, this time joining forces with auto racing motorsport staple Formula 1 for a range of apparel, headwear and accessories.

The standout items from the set are without a doubt the outwear, specifically a black jacket that features 1ST CAMO detailing on the sleeves and a hoodie hidden in the collar. Other key pieces that round out this capsule offering include two hoodies — one utilizes a black base and the other grey — T-shirts, a snapback, a co-branded towel and a sticker pack that shows off a super decked out single-seater that may or may not be real. Let’s hope it is just for aesthetics sake.

The “BAPE F1” capsule collections drops this Saturday (April 6) at the A Bathing Ape stores in Hong Kong & Shanghai exclusively. See the full set below: