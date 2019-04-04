Beyoncé and adidas have announced a new partnership that is set to change the sports world, create opportunities for creators and to initiate business opportunities.

The agreement has named Beyoncé as a creative partner for the brand and will allow for her to develop new signature footwear and apparel, along with a relaunch of her own Ivy Park line with adidas support.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” said Beyoncé. “adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

The partnership will work on new productions that range from the world of performance to lifestyle and infuse storytelling into the new collection of items with adidas and the Ivy Park relaunch.

“As the creator sports brand, adidas challenges the status quo and pushes the limits of creativity through its open source approach. Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators,” said Eric Liedtke, Executive Board Member – Global Brands, adidas.

There is currently not a date revealed for the new collection or the relaunch, however, The Source will udpate you as it becomes available.