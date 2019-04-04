After Billboard removed “Old Town Road” from the country chart, suggesting “it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music,” rising country rapper, Lil Nas X, enlists Billy Ray Cyrus for the remix.

Rolling Stone reported that the seasoned country artist is set to make a guest appearance on the remix of the viral hit. Apparently Cyrus has been following the musician since he made Billboard history, and gave his co-sign amid the controversy.

“@lilnasx Been watching everything going on with OTR. When I got thrown off the charts, Waylon Jennings said to me “Take this as a compliment” means you’re doing something great! Only Outlaws are outlawed. Welcome to the club!,” Cyrus wrote in his Instagram caption.

Cyrus kicks off the song by singing about riding a horse until he can’t anymore. After Lil Nas X delivers his memorable bars, Cyrus closes out the song echoing lyrics about luxurious cars and jewelry.

The remix is expected to drop today and is only about two minutes and 40 seconds long. But according to the country rapper, that was enough tie for Cyrus to “murder the sh*t.”