Britney Spears checked herself into a mental health facility amid the spiraling conditions of her father’s health.

TMZ reports that the 37-year-old singer was admitted herself about a week ago after announcing an indefinite hiatus. Spears put her Las Vegas residency on hold to spend more time with her family.

“[…] It’s important to always put your family first … and that’s the decision I had to make,” she wrote on Instagram. “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.”

Sources close to the situation says Britney is “distraught” over her father’s health which continues to decline. Aside from that, her sister, Jamie Lee Spears colon spontaneously ruptured last November and had two surgeries. The last surgery resulted in complications.

After news broke that she was in a mental health facility, she took to Instagram to send a message about taking some “me time.”