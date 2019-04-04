The nominations for the Billboard Music Awards are in and Cardi B is leading the pack with 21 nods.
The “I Like It” rapper set the record for first female rapper to have the most nominations. It would’ve been nice if she was the first rapper, ever, but she fell short of Drake and the Chainsmokers, who both hit 22 in 2017. She’s competing against herself in numerous categories including Top Selling Song and Top Hot 100 Song.
Earlier this year she made history at the Grammys becoming the first solo female rapper to earn Best Rap Album, and there’s a great chance that she can sweep the BMAs.
Drake and Post Malone are trailing behind the Bronx rapper with 17 nominations each. Travis Scott meanwhile is up for 12, and XXXTentacion is competing in 10 categories.
Kelly Clarkson is set to host the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1. Check out some more of the nominees below:
Top Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top New Artist
Bazzi
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Top Male Artist
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion
Top Female Artist
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
Top Hot 100 Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion
Top Song Sales Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Top Radio Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Top Social Artist
BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Top Touring Artist
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Top R&B Artist
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Female Artist
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija
Top R&B Tour
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Drake
Travis Scott
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
The Chainsmokers
Top Billboard 200 Album
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion, ?
Top Soundtrack
13 Reasons Why: Season 2
A Star is Born, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Greatest Showman
Top R&B Album
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Khalid, American Teen
The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy
XXXTentacion, 17
Top Rap Album
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion, ?
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA, Real Hasta la Muerte
Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
J Balvin, Vibras
Maluma, F.A.M.E.
Ozuna, Aura
Top Hot 100 Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Juice Wrld, “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Juice Wrld, “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
XXXTentacion, “SAD!”
Top Streaming Song (Video)
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Juice Wrld, “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
XXXTentacion, “SAD!”
Top Selling Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Top Radio Song
Khalid & Normani, “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”
Top Collaboration
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Khalid & Normani, “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign, “Psycho”
Top R&B Song
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo, “No Brainer”
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
Khalid, “Better”
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown, “Freaky Friday”
Top Rap Song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Juice Wrld, “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny ft. Drake, “Mia”
Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, “Te Bote”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, “One Kiss”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone, “Jackie Chan”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”