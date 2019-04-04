The nominations for the Billboard Music Awards are in and Cardi B is leading the pack with 21 nods.

The “I Like It” rapper set the record for first female rapper to have the most nominations. It would’ve been nice if she was the first rapper, ever, but she fell short of Drake and the Chainsmokers, who both hit 22 in 2017. She’s competing against herself in numerous categories including Top Selling Song and Top Hot 100 Song.

Earlier this year she made history at the Grammys becoming the first solo female rapper to earn Best Rap Album, and there’s a great chance that she can sweep the BMAs.

Drake and Post Malone are trailing behind the Bronx rapper with 17 nominations each. Travis Scott meanwhile is up for 12, and XXXTentacion is competing in 10 categories.

Kelly Clarkson is set to host the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1. Check out some more of the nominees below:

Top Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top New Artist

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Ella Mai

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers

Top Billboard 200 Album

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Drake, Scorpion

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD

XXXTentacion, ?

Top Soundtrack

13 Reasons Why: Season 2

A Star is Born, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Greatest Showman

Top R&B Album

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Khalid, American Teen

The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy

XXXTentacion, 17

Top Rap Album

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Drake, Scorpion

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD

XXXTentacion, ?

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Real Hasta la Muerte

Bad Bunny, X 100PRE

J Balvin, Vibras

Maluma, F.A.M.E.

Ozuna, Aura

Top Hot 100 Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Juice Wrld, “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Post Malone, “Better Now”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Juice Wrld, “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone, “Better Now”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

XXXTentacion, “SAD!”

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Juice Wrld, “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

XXXTentacion, “SAD!”

Top Selling Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Top Radio Song

Khalid & Normani, “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Post Malone, “Better Now”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”

Top Collaboration

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Khalid & Normani, “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign, “Psycho”

Top R&B Song

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo, “No Brainer”

Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

Khalid, “Better”

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown, “Freaky Friday”

Top Rap Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Juice Wrld, “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone, “Better Now”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Drake, “Mia”

Daddy Yankee, “Dura”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, “Te Bote”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, “One Kiss”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone, “Jackie Chan”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”

