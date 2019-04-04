The nominations for the Billboard Music Awards are in and Cardi B is leading the pack with 21 nods.

The “I Like It” rapper set the record for first female rapper to have the most nominations. It would’ve been nice if she was the first rapper, ever, but she fell short of Drake and the Chainsmokers, who both hit 22 in 2017. She’s competing against herself in numerous categories including Top Selling Song and Top Hot 100 Song.

Earlier this year she made history at the Grammys becoming the first solo female rapper to earn Best Rap Album, and there’s a great chance that she can sweep the BMAs.

Drake and Post Malone are trailing behind the Bronx rapper with 17 nominations each. Travis Scott meanwhile is up for 12, and XXXTentacion is competing in 10 categories.

Kelly Clarkson is set to host the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1. Check out some more of the nominees below:

Top Artist

Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top New Artist

Bazzi
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist

Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist

Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist

Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist

Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist

Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist

H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist

Cardi B
Drake
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour

Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Drake
Travis Scott

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons
Lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
The Chainsmokers

Top Billboard 200 Album

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion, ?

Top Soundtrack

13 Reasons Why: Season 2
A Star is Born, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Greatest Showman

Top R&B Album

Ella Mai, Ella Mai
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Khalid, American Teen
The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy
XXXTentacion, 17

Top Rap Album

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion, ?

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Real Hasta la Muerte
Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
J Balvin, Vibras
Maluma, F.A.M.E.
Ozuna, Aura

Top Hot 100 Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Juice Wrld, “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Juice Wrld, “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
XXXTentacion, “SAD!”

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Drake, “In My Feelings”
Juice Wrld, “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
XXXTentacion, “SAD!”

Top Selling Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Top Radio Song

Khalid & Normani, “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”

Top Collaboration

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Khalid & Normani, “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign, “Psycho”

Top R&B Song

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo, “No Brainer”
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
Khalid, “Better”
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown, “Freaky Friday”

Top Rap Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Juice Wrld, “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone, “Better Now”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Drake, “Mia”
Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, “Te Bote”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, “One Kiss”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone, “Jackie Chan”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”