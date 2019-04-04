Did you really think Conor McGregor’s retirement was permanent? The UFC star looks ready to step back in the octagon just shy of two weeks of stating that he was leaving.

The tease of a return comes after an exchange with Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media. In case you missed it last year, Khabib beat McGregor in the octagon after a head press run had emotions running high. The action inside the octagon spilled out into the crowd with additional fights and teams exchanging blows, resulting in suspensions and more.

The latest rift brings in disrespect to spouses, accusations of rape and more. It all climaxed with the following message:

I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds.

All faiths challenge us to be our best selves.

It is one world and one for all ❤️

Now see you in the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2019

Are you interested in Conor-Khabib two? Or should Conor just keep selling his Irish whiskey? Let us know.