New Era is going green for spring by debuting a workwear-inspired headwear and apparel collaboration with the official Waste Management company, and we’ve got the first look right here on The Source.

The capsule set utilizes a play on the vibrant & reflective clothing that city workers put on to get the job done for disposal and recycling — neon yellow, orange and grass green hues are typically the standard. This collection includes hoodies, tees and a set of caps (a 59FIFTY® fitted and Retro Crown 9FIFTY® snapback) that feature REPREVE® fibers made from recycled materials. Well-known Waste Management motifs, like the “recycle, reuse, reduce” triangular arrow logo and the brand’s “WM” logo, are included in the design process, and the “Make a Better World” and “Think Green” slogans really piece the theme together overall.

Here’s what Waste Management Chief Customer Officer Mike Watson had to say about the collab:

“We are excited about this collection inspired by Waste Management’s commitment to safety and the environment. This collaboration is truly a unique opportunity to extend and share our brand with others.”

— Mike Watson, Waste Management Chief Customer Officer

Rounding out the set is a knit hat, bucket hat and camper cap, which also incorporates the city worker theme so you can be thinking green from head to toe.

The New Era x Waste Management Collection is available right now via Urban Outfitters and on NewEraCap.com. Take a look at the apparel below: