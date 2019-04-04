Tekashi 6ix9ine has already entered his guilty plea and now a fourth man named in his federal case has done the same.

Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones has entered a guilty plea to the Manhattan federal court, which is aligned with charges of racketeering and distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones admitted in open court to his involvement in 9 Trey and distributing drugs for the gang,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe and vigorously investigate and prosecute those who bring violence and drugs into our communities.”

The Blast details Mel Murda is the same man who was recorded saying that 6ix9ine would be harmed for attempting to remove himself from the 9 Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Additional details reveal with agreement on the plea deal, prosecutors will not seek more than 14 years from prosecutors.