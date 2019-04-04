Future Gets Dragged for Comparing His self to Nipsey Hussle: ‘I Been Teaching and Preaching for a Decade’

Many celebrity friends sent their condolences and prayers to Nipsey Hussle’s family on social media following his untimely loss.

Young Scooter also paid homage to the slain rapper’s legacy by reposting an old tweet of his about taking care of your own. Future thought it was appropriate to chime and in bring his self into the equation which prompted a warranted drag session.

When Scooter stated there needs to be more Nipsey’s in the community the “March Madness” rapper responded: “Yeah we do need more like us.. I been teaching and preaching for a decade also showing and proving what hard work and dedication get u.” The Atlanta rapper received backlash for his mounting child support battles and lyrics promoting drug use.

At the end of the day, many users agreed that Future isn’t seen in the same light as the late rapper. But do you think that Hendrix made positive impacts to his community in Atlanta?