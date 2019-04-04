It’s been almost a decade since New Balance and J.Crew started their collaborative partnership, giving us years of dope colorways like the Canyon Road Pack that dropped a few months ago and a barbecue-themed 998 that dropped last summer. Now, they’re taking us back to the beginning with a midnight sky-inspired 1400 pack.

Working with the same model that helped usher in the NB x J.Crew relationship back in 2010 feels like a full-circle moment, and it doesn’t hurt that both options are constructed using a classic colorway. The “Navy Steel” iteration is the one that sticks more to the core aesthetic, featuring a white midsole and matching accents on the tongue, inner lining and surrounding the “N” logo found on the lateral & medial side panels. The “Midnight Navy” is way more muted-out, with the late night-inspired hue completely covering the entire silhouette save for the gum outsole. Not a bad set of options to step out in for the night if you ask us.

Shop both colorways from the J.Crew x New Balance 1400 “Midnight” Pack right now exclusively at J.Crew. Get a better look at the two options below: