After lacing the ladies in a fire Versace collab not too long ago, KITH Women drops its first delivery for SS19, highlighted by a cool collaboration with Alpha Industries.

The co-branded Shell Fishtail Parka is the clear standout from the set, packing in a custom fit and water-resistant fabric for the rainy days ahead. The jacket also incorporates reflective detailing, and features an all-black color in polyester fabric that goes perfectly with everything in your closet. The rest of the collection is filled with classic essentials, including KITH’s Jane Hoodie in a trendy ombre style, the Jessie Cargo Pant with reflective hits and the Cora Bodysuit in black and white options. Ladies, this is definitely the energy you should strive to be on to start off your Spring 2019 season.

Check for the KITH Women “Positive Energy” collection, including the Shell Fishtail Parka with Alpha Industries ($195 USD), right now at all KITH shops and KITHWomen.com. Peep the lookbook below:



Images: Justin Bridges / KITH

