The regular season of the NBA is winding down, that means the playoffs are just around the corner. To get you excited the league has launched the “Heroes Wanted” commercial, featuring Michael B. Jordan as the narrator.

The Black Panther star will lend his voice to the superhuman abilities of the NBA’s best stars and builds anticipation for everything that will go down in the road to the NBA Finals.

The commercial brings live-action footage, 2D illustrations and camera movement to some of your favorite stars from playoff competing squads, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and more.

Check out the video below and be sure to catch the NBA Playoffs 2019 when they tip off on April 13 across ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV.