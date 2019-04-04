Giannis Antetokounmpo is not your ordinary NBA star. He is currently one of two viable MVP options for voters in the league and the Milwaukee Bucks know it, prompting them to think about his next contract already.

The Bucks are already looking toward the future and how they can secure the services of one of the greatest NBA talents for years to come. Sports Illustrated has detailed the efforts of the team’s front office to keep their star in the fold in their small market system.

“We think about it strategically every day,” said Bucks general manager, Jon Horst.

The Bucks are looking to keep the Greek Freak from ditching the team and heading to one of the titan cities that have basketball empires. Currently, Giannis and the Bucks are leading the Eastern Conference and are picked by many to play in the NBA Finals.

The league MVP award won’t be revealed until the playoffs end, but leading the Bucks in scoring, rebounds, and assists makes the claim to pick him a strong one. Giannis averages 27.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. The Bucks are currently 58-20 on the season, and likely the only team in the league to win 60 games this season.