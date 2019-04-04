Prosecutors charged the man suspected with killing Nipsey Hussle, Eric Holder, with murder and attempted murder on Thursday.

Holder’s bail is set at $7 million and made his first appearance in court today.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office charged the culprit with four counts, including one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Two other men were injured during the shooting outside of Nipsey Hussle’s retail store, The Marathon, at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue. The other victims are Kerry Lathan and Shermi Cervabta Villanueva.

Holder, 29, who is also facing a charge as a felon in possession of a firearm can be in jail for life if he’s convicted.