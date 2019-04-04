Quavo is known for his trademark style just as much as their ability to make bangers. Huncho is taking his fashion choice to a new level by connecting with boohooMan for a new partnership.

Quavo and boohooMan are collaborating a new collection that will launch next week, April 11.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see my new collection with boohooMan,” Quavo told the Sun. “They captured all the drip from my designs. You better get that Quavo swag if you want to be in style this summer. Ya dig?”

The collection highlights Quavo’s choice of fashion and is said to be inspired by his “bold style and eccentric taste.” Certain items in the product line will also feature his logo.

“We’re delighted to announce our largest global partnership to date with international hip-hop artist, Quavo. Quavo appeals to our target audience and we’re excited to have him join the boohooMAN family,” said Samir Kamani, head of boohooMan.

The new partnership will result in a six figure pay day for Quavo, however, an exact number was not disclosed.