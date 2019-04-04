Ice Cube and his BIG3 League secured a new bag and television deal with CBS and CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network will also air the BIG3 Draft live on Wednesday, May 1st at 10 pm. At that draft, 120 professional players will vie for only 31 open roster spots on 12 teams, expanded from eight the first two seasons.

BIG3’s successful first two seasons in 2017 and 2018 established it as the world’s premier professional 3-on-3 league. In 2018, average arena attendance exceeded 14,000, up from 11,000 the year prior. This year will see BIG3 visiting 18 cities – up from 10 each of the two previous years. Three games will be played at each location, two days per weekend (for a total of six games). New teams include Aliens, Bivouac, Enemies, and Triplets. BIG3 has also signed major sponsorship agreements with global brands Adidas and Toyota which will roll out activation’s throughout the league’s 2019 season.

“Since day 1, BIG3 has always been about hard-nosed, fierce competition. Now we’re ramping it up with more teams, younger players, and a shiny new TV deal with CBS Sports,” said Ice Cube. “Our first two years were about showing that our vision was credible. This year is about taking the game to a whole new level. This is a big deal.”

During the offseason, BIG3 added new top tier players to the league including Jason Terry, Joe Johnson, Josh Smith, Kendrick Perkins, Shannon Brown, Gilbert Arenas, Al Jefferson, Lamar Odom, Steve Blake, Mario Chalmers, Brandon Rush, Carlos Arroyo, and Dusan Bulut.

With two successful years in the books, and now a new television deal, it’s safe to say the BIG3 isn’t an upstart league anymore. Unlike other new sports leagues, the BIG3 continues to evolve and grow.