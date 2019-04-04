In the wake of the tragic loss of Nipsey Hussle, the sports community, especially those from Los Angeles, continue to mourn and pay respects. NBA stars like James Harden, Steph Curry, and Russell Westbrook, have paid their respects to the late artist and entrepreneur.

Last night, former NBA player Baron Davis appeared on TNT’s Players Only and spoke about Nipsey’s influence in his hometown of Los Angeles. Davis was clearly emotional over the whole situation and offered some heartfelt words about what kind of person Nipsey was, as well as how much he meant to the people in L.A.

“He led by example. He was everything to us.” –@BaronDavis pays tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zryNhRvq6g — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

“Growing up in L.A., there are incredible people, but angels only come so often,” Davis began. The former-UCLA standout then went on to explain that by having roots close to where Nipsey spent his youth, Davis was afforded the opportunity to see Hussle’s transformation as a man and artist.

“We watched him grow up through the struggle that we all grew up in,” Davis said. “But as a young man, he was sharp. As an adult, he became responsible. As a father and a husband, he became a leader and our leader in L.A.”

Baron’s sentiment echos around not only the city of L.A., but to everyone Nipsey has touched with his music, and just the way he lived his life.