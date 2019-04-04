Jussie Smollett isn’t out of a job just yet, according to Taraji P. Henson who co-stars with the controversial actor on Empire.

Taraji made an appearance on The View and Joy Behar flat out asked if Jussie was returning to the show to which the veteran actress responded “Yes. I haven’t heard anything else.” There could be a possibility that she’s out the loop but that’s unlikely. Plus she said that she speaks to him all the time so he’ll definitely keep her in the loop.

The fifth season of the FOX series recently wrapped up and there’s no telling if the show has been picked up for a following season. But the way Taraji P. Henson sounds in the clip below, the next season is official.

As you may already know, prosecutors have dropped all charges against Jussie. So there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be able to return back to his job.