Bill Cosby and seven other women who filed a defamation suit have agreed to settle, as per the Associated Press.

The women including Tamara Green, Therese Serignese, and Barbara Bowman, involved in the defamation suit claim the disgraced comedian called them liars when they made their sexual allegations public.

A settlement has finally been made but the Massachusetts judge who is supervising the defamation case still has to approve the settlement, and it will be confidential. The women’s attorney, Joseph Cammarata told AP on Friday that “each plaintiff is satisfied with the settlement.” He also said the women will try to depose if Cosby doesn’t drop his counterclaims that “accuse the women of harming his reputation through their accusations,” the AP writes.

The 81-year-old is facing three to ten years in Pennsylvania for a sexual assault case. He’s denied their defamation and sexual misconduct claims, and is also appealing his Pennsylvania conviction.