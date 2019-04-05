Beautycon is doing it big for their fifth anniversary. The popular convention landed Cardi B as the headliner for the main stage.

The Bronx rapper definitely kills all her looks so she was a fitting guest to grace the stage at the sold out event.

Also slated to attend this year’s event is Rick Ross to promote his beard care line, hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, Rihanna’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono, and many more beauty influencers.

Entrepreneur reports the event rakes in more than $10 million a year and attracted A-list influencers in the past including Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Paris Hilton, and Laverne Cox.

Last year’s Beautycon drew in 15,000 attendees and this year is sure to be bigger and better.