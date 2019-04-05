In a televised interview, Radio Host Charlamagne Tha God questioned 2020 Presidential nominee Corey Booker’s authenticity when discussing race. In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, the co-host of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club reluctantly said that Corey Booker seemed the most uncomfortable answering questions about race.

Charlamagne went on to explain why he felt this way about the African-American New Jersey Senator and Presidential hopeful. “…it seemed like he didn’t have an answer at the time,” Charlamagne told Burnett. “I think for a long time Democrats have gotten the loyalty of the African-American community and they’ve gotten that loyalty but haven’t really done anything in return.”

Charlamagne’s answer possibly came after Senator Booker flubbed a direct question from the morning show host on what his agenda is for Black Americans. “I have a specific agenda for the American people,” Booker said before discussing his legislative attempt at closing the wealth gap.

The Breakfast Club made up of DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee have stepped into the political arena for the upcoming election that has attracted a diverse group of candidates willing to take on President Trump in 2020. Charlamagne has not been shy about favoring California Senator Kamala Harris for president but admits in his interview on CNN that Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg seemed the most comfortable discussing race.

“Kamala seemed very comfortable too but I just really like Mayor Pete. I think Mayor Pete is just very authentic and very honest,” Charlamagne said.

Democrats have sought out the Breakfast Club’s large platform to help boost their chances in the wide-open Democratic primary. Big names like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, New York Congresswoman Kirsten Gillibrand, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren have also declared their nomination but have not sat down with the morning show for an interview.