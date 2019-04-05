The city of Chicago is taking Jussie Smollett to court for refusal to pay for the January 29th investigation of the hate crime he reported.

“Mr. Smollett has refused to reimburse the City of Chicago for the cost of police overtime spent investigating his false police report on January 29, 2019,” a spokesperson for the City said, per TMZ. “The Law Department is now drafting a civil complaint that will be filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County. Once it is filed, the Law Department will send a courtesy copy of the complaint to Mr. Smollett’s L.A. based legal team.”

The tabloid reports that the city will be able to sue for a whopping total of $390,000.

All charges against the Empire actor were dropped, but Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s law chief sent a letter to Smollett demanding he reimburse the city for the $130,106.15 used to investigate his case.

Jussie Smollett’s attorney argues that it’s the city “who owe” Smollett “an apology,” adding that he has already “paid enough.”