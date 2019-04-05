Travis Scott already proved that he’s a loyal fan of his home teams with his capsule contribution to the Mitchell & Ness x Bleacher Report NBA Remix Campaign. Now, the ASTROWORLD rapper is representing for the Houston Astros with a new limited-edition cap collection in collaboration with New Era.

Offering three 59FIFTY® cap colorways, which include blue, black and brown, Trav made sure to add his signature touches that he’s been trademarking throughout his latest album run. All three hats feature the “Wish You Were Here” tour slogan on the back, which does a good job at not distracting from the classic Astros logo embroidered on the front crown. The collaboration is yet another major moment in Scott’s multi-platform takeover of pretty much everything — sneakers, style and sports so far — and this moment will be commemorated further when the rapper rocks one of the caps while throwing the first pitch this Saturday at Minute Maid Park for the Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics game. Turn up!

You can cop the New Era x Travis Scott x Houston Astros Collection starting tomorrow (April 6) at NewEraCap.com, TravisScott.com, MLBShop.com and the Astros’ team stores, with each cap going for $40 USD. See them in better detail below: