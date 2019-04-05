Nipsey Hussle’s legacy was deeper than rap and his philanthropic work will not go unnoticed.

California Rep. Karen Bass, who represents the Crenshaw region where Nip is from, tweeted that she’s noting his philanthropic history to the Congressional record.

“I will be heading to the House Floor next week to formally enter Nipsey Hussle’s contributions to South Los Angeles into the Congressional Record where it will be a part of United States history forever,” Bass wrote.

Bass further explained the slain rapper’s importance to the community to ABC News on Thursday.

Nipsey was a proponent of community development at the real estate and intellectual level,” she said. “In real estate, he was all about empowerment, specifically when it came to the economic opportunity in South L.A.—being a part of the opportunity by becoming a real estate owner himself and immediately using the stores he opened as opportunities for employment for the community.”

Nipsey Hussle is a known member of the Rolling 60s crips in LA. But he used the money he made rapping to funnel it back into his community.