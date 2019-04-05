Eric Holder appeared in court on Thursday afternoon and plead not guilty to the fatal shooting of Nipsey Hussle. His attorney is Christopher Darden, who became a household name for his work as a prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

Holder only made one comment in court which was his agreement to delay his upcoming court proceeding until May 10th. He’s facing life in prison and his bail is set at $5 million.

The LA Times reports that Darden was “privately retained for Holder.”

This isn’t Holder’s first run-in with the law. In 2012 he spent 180 days in jail and was placed on three year probation following a conviction over carrying a firearm.

The woman who served as the getaway driver for the shooting says she had no idea what happened when she gave Holder a ride and has been released without any charges. According to Josh Rubenstein, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Director of Communications, she has been cooperative.