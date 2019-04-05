Despite what the haters think, Cardi B’s career continues to take off while others jog in place.

A small portion of the Internet wanted to cancel the “Bodak Yellow” over her three-year-old comments about drugging and robbing men. But they were really ticked off when she was honored at RapCavaiar’s Pantheon exhibit, and then received 21 nods for the Billboard Music Awards.

Bardi has thankfully chosen to ignore the negative comments but her husband Offset has jumped to her defense and made some claims that has fans divided.

In a series of tweets, the Migos rapper made several valid points as to why Cardi B is influential to pop culture.

Not talking bout prior female artist talking bout the female artist that come from my wife background. Every bartender stripper with the dream of getting out the club it’s nun wrong with that but my wife help guide ur life to try to rap. all u dumb ass ppl at home on couch tweeting suck my balls not talking bout established artist like the [legends] and the ones before Cardi. The same ones hate are motivated by the wife she did the unbelievable. We rich over here so ya hate don’t get you paid I stand on what I said.”

Set took it up a notch and challenged anyone opposing his claims, “Lets make a bet my girl against any artist man or woman.”

Will Bardi accept the challenge?

