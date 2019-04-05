Saucony really knows how to get eclectic when it comes to their colorways, as we saw recently with the Dunkin’-themed Kinvara 10 iteration. The next up is a Saucony Azura inspired by the neon lights of Japan’s most lit city.





The “Neo Tokyo” colorway includes a super fun combination of bright hues, including teal, red and of course neon green, to emulate the vibrancy of a night out on the town in one of Asia’s most popular attractions. The synthetic, organic micro-suede and rip-stop mesh upper are classic staples to the silhouette that make a return here as well, and the EVA midsole completes the construction to give fans of the shoe another fly addition to add to their collection of Saucony kicks. Hey, if you can’t make it to Tokyo anytime soon, at least rock the steez of the city on your feet, right?

Shop the Saucony Azura “Neo Tokyo” right now for $85 USD over on Sneaker Politics, who provided the dope imagery above, or directly from Saucony’s web store. Peep more images below: