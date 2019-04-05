Shannade Clermont has been sentence to one year in the slammer for wire fraud charges. The reality star was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felony wire fraud.

The Clermont twin ran up the credit card of a dead man that she set up a date with as an escort.

The model spent about $20,000 on the deceased man’s card. She purchased flights, paid rent and other bills, and bought luxury clothing with the cards. Additionally, she used a fake e-mail address to wire herself money via Western Union.

Aside from her sentence, Shannade Clermont will have to pay $5,000 in restitution and face three years of probation.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman released the following statement:

“Former reality TV ‘Bad Girl’ Shannade Clermont lived up to her on-screen persona, as she admitted to stealing the debit card information from a man she visited for a prostitution date in his Manhattan apartment,” he said. “When the man died of an overdose, instead of notifying the authorities or calling for help, Clermont callously chose to use the man’s debit card information to make tens of thousands of dollars in illegal purchases. As Shannade Clermont has now learned, her real-life bad behavior has real-life consequences, and has now landed her in federal prison.”