This Sunday, The Chi is set to return to Showtime, however, you don’t have to wait for Lena Waithe’s hit series to return. The season premiere is available early on YouTube.

“A lil gift 🎁 for our #ChiFam. Get an early peek 👀 at #TheChi Season 2 premiere now, only on #Showtime”

You are now able to catch up on the lives of Ronnie, Kevin, Branden and everyone’s favorite Poppa and the intersected lives of Chicago’s southside.

In the season premiere, you won’t be able to turn away from the episode as the story picks up right where it left off with an opening and conclusion that you will discuss with mutual friends.

You can check out the full episode below.