Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks battled for a road win against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in a battle of the ages between two MVP candidates. The two NBA superstars battled all night in a game that was decided in the final minute of play. In a game that ended 129-122, the Greek Freak netted 45 points in 34 minutes of play adding 13 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks. Embiid had a high scoring game himself finishing with 34 points on 12-31 shooting and filled out his triple-double performance with 13 boards and 13 assists.

Just last month, Embiid declared himself the most unstoppable player in the league. His comments came after a 37 point 22 rebound game against the Boston Celtics that gave the Sixers their first win over the Kyrie Irving led team this season.

Prior to Thursday’s meeting, Antetokounmpo took issue with Embiid’s comments “if he believes he’s the most unstoppable player in the NBA that’s good for him,” Giannis told reporters. “Obviously, he’s a really, really good player. He’s hard to guard, he’s a hard player to guard. I think, like, other people should say that about you; you don’t say that about yourself.”

This comment could have sparked the on-court battle between the two with Antetokounmpo leaving the city of brotherly love with the win. Along with bragging rights that the Bucks gained from winning the season series against the Sixers, they also locked in home court advantage throughout the playoffs with the best record in the NBA.

Giannis scores player of the game status, but George Hill and Khris Middleton chipped in 22 and 20 points respectively to help lift the Deer over Philly. George Hill scored more minutes in the game after Eric Bledsoe was ejected for throwing the ball at Embiid during play.

Regardless of Thursday’s results, both teams are a lock for the postseason but their opponents have not yet been decided. If the playoffs started today, the #1 seed Bucks (59-20) would face Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic (39-40). As for The Sixers (49-30) who currently hold the #3 seed, they would face Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons (39-39) in the first round.