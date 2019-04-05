WWE’s partnership with Fox Sports continues to grow. With Smackdown Live leaving the USA Network for Fox, many speculated that the WWE would look to add more content with their new broadcasting partner. Today we got some insight on just that. WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced the launch of a weekly studio show on Fox Sports 1, which will debut this fall.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 During @FTFonFS1, just two days before #Wrestlemania, @TripleH reveals @FS1 is planning a weekly WWE focused studio show beginning in the Fall on Tuesday nights. pic.twitter.com/J6TChObQ0w — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 5, 2019

This show will allow fans to gain greater insight into the wrestling business, and the personalities involved in a more real way than ever before. It is currently being planned for the show to broadcast on Tuesday nights.

Triple H did not announce the name of this program and he also did not announce who would serve as the host. This may be where FOX partners with WWE and perhaps even provides its own host or possibly co-host, for the show.

Fox and Fox Sports will surely be betting on WWE and their content. After losing the UFC to ESPN, that left a void in programming and content. With the addition of WWE and the strong following they have, those issues should be resolved very quickly.

Before then, the premiere commercial wrestling league will make history. This Sunday, according to CNBC.com the WWE will produce an all female cast for their WrestleMania exhibition. This will be the first time that this main event will lead the charge for the franchise and promises to be something extraordinary.

WWE will move SmackDown Live to FOX starting on Friday 10/4 as part of a five year deal between WWE and FOX.