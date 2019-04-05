SPRINTER, starring Lorraine Toussaint, David Alan Grier, Bryshere Y. Gray and Executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, will be released in theaters nationwide April 24, 2019. Already critically acclaimed, the film is the winner of the Best Feature Film, Best Director, and Audience Award at 2018’s American Black Film Festival, and Jury Winner for Best Narrative Feature at the 2019 Pan African Film Festival. It’s directed by Storm Saulter.

The film follows Akeem Sharp (newcomer Dale Elliott), nicknamed the Rasta Rocket for his once-in-a-generation speed, who is set to be Jamaica’s next big track-and-field sensation. Akeem hopes his rise in athletics will take him to the U.S. to reunite him with his mother, who has supported the family while living as an illegal resident for over a decade. But Akeem’s rising star is weighed down by turmoil at home: a volatile father, and an unruly older brother who insinuates himself into Akeem’s career as a means of escaping – or perhaps enhancing – his scam artist hustle. The film also stars Kadeem Wilson (Ghett’ A Life), Dennis Titus (The Mighty Quinn), Shantol Jackson (Yardie), Bryshere Y. Gray (Empire), with Lorraine Toussaint (Selma, Orange is The New Black), and David Alan Grier (In Living Color) with songs by Grammy Award-winning artist NE-YO and Jamaican dancehall performer Shenseea.

Commenting on the film, “SPRINTER showcases the unbreakable bond between parents and their children, and Will and I are beyond excited to share the film with families everywhere. SPRINTER is a testament to the powerful, personal, and universal stories that can be told when underrepresented voices are given access, inclusion, and opportunity. We are so proud of this film”, says Jada Pinkett-Smith.