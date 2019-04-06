Certain sneakers hold a special place in the Jordan Brand vault, and the Air Jordan 14 — Michael Jordan’s last signature sneaker that he wore on-court as a Chicago Bulls player — is without question top shelf status. Now, to celebrate 20 years since the shoe first dropped in stores, the OG colorway is back and officially available to cop right now.

The Ferrari-inspired silhouette, designed after MJ’s affinity for sports cars, has one of the cleanest structures in the Air Jordan series and truly stands out amongst the latter releases. Tumbled leather upper, low-cut design and an overall structure built with dual zoom units and breathable mesh vents on the outsole came together to make one game-changing sneaker. This recent retro brings back all the OG specs, giving us what the Swoosh is calling a “stitch-for-stitch replica” complete with original packaging and signature hangtags. As the “Varsity Red” hits on this model really give it a classic touch, you can party like it’s 1999 all over again, or just ball in them as it was originally intended. Either way, one of the greatest kicks is back and we highly recommend copping these ASAP.

The 20th anniversary Air Jordan 14 OG “Varsity Red” is available now for $190 USD at Jordan Brand retailers and online. See more images below, including a look at the full run of family sizes in big kids, little kids and toddlers too:

Images: Nike