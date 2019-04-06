One year later and Cardi B is still asking people to mind their own business.

On April 6, 2018 the Bronx rapper released her critically-acclaimed, debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy. It debuted atop the Billboard Hot 200 charts earning 255,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, with 103,000 coming from pure album sales. It is certified double platinum by the RIAA.

Invasion of Privacy spawned five hit singles including “Bodak Yellow”, “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage, “Be Careful”, “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and “Ring” featuring Kehlani. “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” both earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making her the first female rapper to have multiple chart-toppers.

The collection broke multiple streaming records because all thirteen tracks charted on the Hot 100 simultaneously. Many publications ranked the LP Album of the Year, and she became the first solo female rapper to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Aside from its commercial success, the most important thing about Cardi B’s debut album was that she was recording songs, shooting music videos, and performing while she was pregnant. For many women in any industry, pregnancy can seem like the end of their career and individuality, but Bardi was determined to have it all.