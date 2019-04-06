The late Nipsey Hussle’s life will be commemorated in prodigious fashion. According to TMZ, Hussle’s memorial service will be held at the Staples Center in L.A, one of the prime entertainment and sports venues in the world. The memorial is set to take place on the morning of Thursday, April 11.

The memorial will be open to the public as ticket sales will reportedly be available to be purchased online through a ticketing website. This will give fans the chance to pay their final respects to the loved Victory Lap artist. Staples Center is a 21,000 seated venue and being the chosen ground for the service, the turnout is certainly immeasurable. Reports state Nipsey’s family met with the respective representatives of the Staples Center on Wednesday to secure the date. The LAPD was also in attendance to configure aid on security measures and overall coordination.

The Staples Center is the same venue that housed the 2009 memorial service for the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson in July of that year which was also a public event that was televised. There has not been any confirmation if Nipsey Hussle’s memorial will be televised or not.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on the afternoon of Sunday, Mar. 31 outside of his clothing store, The Marathon Clothing in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hyde Park. Two other men were also wounded from the shooting. Eric Holder was charged with one count of murder, two accounts on attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon by the LAPD on Thursday (April 4). If convicted, Holder will face a maximum sentence of life in state prison.

On Thursday, with the help on his defense attorney Christopher Darden, he pleaded not guilty for the tragic murder of Nipsey Hussle. Holder’s bail is currently set at $5 million and his next court date appearance is scheduled for May 10.