Many in the Hip-Hop community are in disbelief at the murder of Nipsey Hussle, to assist in the grieving period, Russell Simmons encourages fans to join him in a day of meditation. Taking to Instagram, Uncle Rush calls for today to be a day of meditation and reflection titled Black Divinity Meditation Day.

APRIL 6 in the wake of our renewed discussions of violence in our communities and in advance of a long hot summer where many will be killed in our inner cities We are asking all people of color and all people to give us 20 minutes as we dig for the GOD or the sacred direction or instructions within us.

Black Divinity Meditation Day will start today (April) at 10 am.