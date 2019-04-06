Former NBA baller Jerry Stackhouse has agreed to become Vanderbilt’s next head men’s basketball coach, the university announced. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the university and coach agreed to a six-year contract.

The Jerry Stackhouse era has officially begun. #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/mqQm30NeWE — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) April 5, 2019

He’ll inherit a Vanderbilt program coming off a disappointing 9-23 season that led the school to fire head coach Bryce Drew.

He makes for the latest NBA-to-college hire in regard to former players getting head gigs, joining the likes of Penny Hardaway, Patrick Ewing, Chris Mullin, Terry Porter, Damon Stoudamire and many more.

The 44-year-old North Carolina native played 18 NBA seasons that featured stops with eight different teams. He retired as a member of the Brooklyn Nets in 2013.

Two years later, he joined the coaching ranks as an assistant with the Toronto Raptors. He transitioned to become head coach of Raptors 905, the team’s G League affiliate, the following season. He was named Coach of the Year and led the team to a championship in his first of two years in charge.

Stackhouse has all the tools to make the jump into being a head coach in the NCAA. It would have been nice to see him get a better look as possible NBA head coach. Ultimately, going to Vanderbilt at least gives him a credible launchpad and some job security.