We’re just days away from WWE’s biggest PPV event of the year, as Wrestlemania 35 is set to take place this Sunday, April 7 at MetLife Stadium. Along that road, the WrestleMania 35 card has shaped out to be one that could be unforgettable, and simply put, Sunday cannot get here soon enough, folks. But that just it. WrestleMania isn’t just a one-day event. It has now become a week-long celebration of wrestling culture. Here is a quick look at the top five matches to look forward to this WrestleMania weekend.

Johnny Gargano vs Adam Cole for the NXT Championship At NXT Takeover New York

With the loss of NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa to injury the NXT faithful was robbed of the conclusion to his and Johnny Gargano’s story. However, Gargano now has a chance to capture the NXT Title for the first time but he’ll have to overcome Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era. Both of these guys are students of the game. Both loved old school wrestling and both are excellent showmen. Expect this match to tear off the roof at Barclays Center on Friday night.

MATT RIDDLE VS VELVETEEN DREAM(c) for the NXT North American Championship At NXT Takeover New York

Matt Riddle continues his rise in NXT as he fights for his first title in WWE. Velveteen Dream captured the title from Johnny Gargano on an episode of NXT – after winning the World’s Collide Tournament in January – so Dream is riding a wave of success recently. However, Riddle’s mat-based wrestling could be a bad matchup for Dream. This match may not be happening at WrestleMania, but it will one day in the near future.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship

By virtue of his Royal Rumble victory in Phoenix, Rollins earned the right to choose which world championship he’d care to challenge for on the biggest stage. This match may not be the main event of WrestleMania, but if Rollins could capture the Universal title, he would become the company’s number one guy.

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship

It took jumping through nearly all of the hoops imaginable, but Kingston is going to WrestleMania to challenge for the WWE title against Bryan after his New Day brethren Big E and Xavier Woods ran the gauntlet to get him there which finally appeased Vince McMahon. Kofi has been in the WWE for 11 years and this is his first chance at the title. The same title not often won by a black man. Everyone is rooting of Kofi on Sunday night.

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW and SMACKDOWN! Women’s Championship (Winner Takes All)

The historical main event we all assumed was coming is now a reality. The final match on the WrestleMania 35 card will see Rousey put the Raw women’s title on the line against 2019 Royal Rumble winner Lynch and Flair, who will also put her SmackDown women’s title up for grabs. Stephanie McMahon announced on Raw that the bout will be winner take all with both titles on the line. We’re definitely set for one of the biggest ‘Mania main events in history.