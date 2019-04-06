If you hop on Twitter at any point today you will see that Paul Pierce is the butt of NBA Twitter’s jokes. The Celtics legend appeared on the ESPN pregame and stated he has a better career than Miami HEAT legend Dwyane Wade.

Pierce appeared alongside Michelle Beadle and Jalen Rose and was asked who was the better player between him and Wade.   ”That’s easy. I can say that off the bat. That’s me.”

Rose didn’t see it that way and then let off a whole line up of facts that show that Wade eclipses Pierce, cosigned by hilarious adlibs from Beadle.

But once sports fans heard about his beliefs, he was quickly told “The Truth.”