SOURCE SPORTS: Twitter Roasts Paul Pierce for Claiming He is Better Than Dwyane Wade

If you hop on Twitter at any point today you will see that Paul Pierce is the butt of NBA Twitter’s jokes. The Celtics legend appeared on the ESPN pregame and stated he has a better career than Miami HEAT legend Dwyane Wade.

Pierce appeared alongside Michelle Beadle and Jalen Rose and was asked who was the better player between him and Wade. ”That’s easy. I can say that off the bat. That’s me.”

Rose didn’t see it that way and then let off a whole line up of facts that show that Wade eclipses Pierce, cosigned by hilarious adlibs from Beadle.

Paul Pierce says he had a better career than Dwyane Wade 👀 pic.twitter.com/8Q6AbYNxe1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 6, 2019

But once sports fans heard about his beliefs, he was quickly told “The Truth.”

Nah Dwyane Wade’s son is frying Paul Pierce right now. It’s quiet for Paul right now. pic.twitter.com/5dmEQCd9eN — Juanito CAMPEON (@FrankSno9) April 6, 2019

Paul Pierce spiraled in mediocrity for YEARS in Boston never even sniffing the Finals until KG and Ray Allen showed up. Wade won a championship in his 3rd season smh. This isn’t even a debate 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Michael Ames (@Mike_Sr07) April 6, 2019